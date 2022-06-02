Over 60 farmhouses along Yamuna floodplains demolished by Noida Authority

More than 60 farmhouses were demolished by Noida Authority along the Yamuna floodplains Wednesday. As per officials, 55 farmhouses situated at Tilwada and 7 structures at Gulavali were brought down by the Authority as part of the anti-encroachment drive.

The houses were built on the river bed area. “As per the rules, permanent structures cannot be maintained on floodplains, and any construction is liable to be dismantled. Further drives will be carried out as per the given laws. Legal action against the individuals carrying out unlawful construction will also be taken,” said Prasun Dwivedi, Officer on Special Duty, Noida Authority.

The Authority freed nearly 1.2 lakh sq metre area in Tilwada village while action was taken on 5,000 sq metre area in Gulavali village. The Authority has been specifically focusing on houses and colonies built on the river bed since they are in direct violation of environmental norms, officials said. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by a joint team of the Authority and officials of the Irrigation Department using nine bulldozers.

The total cost of the land brought into the government fold is nearly Rs 55 crores, officials said.

In 2013, an NGT order had banned construction on ecologically sensitive floodplains. Noida Authority has been carrying out surveys to identify illegal structures, and experts of the Yamuna Monitoring Committee set up by the NGT had also recommended that floodplains needed to be reclaimed for enhanced biodiversity.

The Noida Authority has appealed to locals that they should not invest in any form of construction on the river bed area since it has been deemed illegal, and said colonies on the river bed have been built through illegal plotting and incomplete registry. The Authority further stated that anti-encroachment drives will be carried out using police force in the future.

The state government’s irrigation department had also earlier issued directions that encroachments should be cleared from floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon. The officials warned that in the event of heavy rainfall, the water level will rise in the particular area causing floods.

Last month, nearly a dozen illegal structures were brought down by Noida Authority as part of an anti-encroachment drive in the Nagla Nagli area. A similar drive is likely to take place next week, officials said.