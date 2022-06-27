Over 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi will soon provide Covid-19 shots

More than 500 mohalla clinics in the city will soon function as Covid-19 vaccination centres to make the drive more accessible after the ongoing door-to-door campaign for boosting immunisation. At present, the shots are provided at all government hospitals, dispensaries, and polyclinics. The vaccination centres at schools, where a large chunk of the population was immunised last year, were closed in April when children returned for physical classes.

The decision is significant because with most clinics being run with only one doctor, one pharmacist and a multi-purpose worker, routine immunisation for children wasn’t a part of the services offered. This was barring a few clinics such as the first one inaugurated in Peeragarhi run by staff from the National Health Mission.

“Currently, vaccination is being provided in a mission mode, but still a cohort is due for the second dose and a significantly higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. The addition of vaccination centres at mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said that for the immunisation drive designated staff at mohalla clinics will be trained on giving the Covid-19 shot by resource personnel. They will be responsible for carrying the vaccinations and logistics to the sites at mohalla clinics. Other than the staff in existing dispensaries and polyclinics, at the height of the immunisation drive, the Delhi government had hired contractual workers for the sites at schools.

Sisodia said the responsibility of the clinic would be to provide adequate space for the vaccination, counsel beneficiaries, and ensure all guidelines are followed.

“As soon as the vaccination centres are functional they will be uploaded on the CoWIN and beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily,” Sisodia said. He directed the officials to complete the relevant work soon, and get the sites functional on priority.

So far, Delhi has administered 3.49 crore vaccine doses, of which 1.8 crore are first doses, 1.5 crore are second doses, and 15.7 lakh are precaution doses. The uptake of precaution doses has been slow ever since it was opened for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 years with co-morbidities in January this year.