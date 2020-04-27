Over 500 migrant workers from UP transported home by Gurgaon admin

A total of 553 workers from UP were transported home in 19 buses of the Haryana Roadways. (Express photo) A total of 553 workers from UP were transported home in 19 buses of the Haryana Roadways. (Express photo)

The Gurgaon district administration Sunday transported over 500 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, who had been stranded in Gurgaon amid the lockdown, back to their home state.

Officials said all the workers had been housed at relief centres across the district over the past month. The buses they were transported in were sanitised in advance, and they were seated while ensuring social distancing through the trip.

“A total of 14 workers had been transported to Uttarakhand and five to Punjab Saturday, using Haryana Roadways buses. A total of 553 workers were sent to UP in 19 buses today,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

As per the administration’s figures, Gurgaon has 35 relief centres, which had housed around 900 workers. With 572 of them now gone, less than 350 remain in these shelters.

Among those leaving the city on Sunday afternoon was Ramesh Chand, a worker at a garment company who hails from UP’s Etawah. He had moved to a relief centre around a month ago, with his wife and three children.

“Soon after the lockdown, I realised we would be unable to pay the rent for our accommodation in Bhangrola village. We were also facing issues procuring food and essential items. So, we had to move to the centre with our belongings. We were provided for here, but returning home will reduce our worries massively,” he said.

Amjad (26) who works at a furniture showroom in Jaipur, said he had hitchhiked his way to Gurgaon a few days ago, hoping to eventually return to his home in UP’s Saharanpur.

“I managed to travel from Jaipur to Gurgaon partly on foot and partly by seeking lifts from commuters. However, in Gurgaon, I couldn’t find any mode of transport to take me further. So I sat here biding my time until arrangements were made. Returning home will be a big relief,” he said.

“I have colleagues from Madhya Pradesh who are still stuck in Jaipur. We are equally worried and helpless, financial constraints are one thing, but the mental stress of this lockdown and infection is also there. Being with my family will reduce the load,” he added.

