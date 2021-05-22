Over 500 cases registered against cyber cheats during lockdown: Delhi Police

The Cyber Cell alone has recovered Rs 81 lakh since May 1 from the bank accounts of the accused persons. (Representational image)

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has registered more than 533 cases in the last three weeks against cyber cheats who robbed people on the pretext of selling them oxygen cylinders, vital Covid drugs, oximeters, etc. Police also uncovered cyber scams related to vaccine tourism and fake vaccine websites which steal money and personal information of users.

Police said the cheated amount recovered by them during the second wave is estimated to be in crores. The Cyber Cell alone has recovered Rs 81 lakh since May 1 from the bank accounts of the accused persons.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said district teams, Cyber Cell and Crime Branch are actively looking into cases of cyber frauds and black marketing during the lockdown. “In total, we have arrested more than 312 people and 601 cases have been registered during the lockdown,” he said.

Officials said they have sent more than 50 teams to seven states in the last month to arrest over a hundred offenders. “Despite the second wave of Covid and lockdown, our team has gone to West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, UP, Rajasthan, and Haryana. We have arrested 163 offenders since May 1. Over 80% of the total arrests were outside Delhi,” said Anyesh Roy, DCP (Special Cell – Cyber Cell).

During investigation of such cases, police found that most of the accused were part of gangs that send bulk messages and call people to cheat them. Some of the accused also copied source codes of government websites and created fake websites to cheat people.

DCP Roy said they have blocked more than 900 phone numbers which were actively cheating families of Covid patients by promising to sell them equipment, or help them provide medical services.

With the help of the Truecaller app, police blocked another 192 phone numbers and tagged them as “scamsters” so that people who have the app are alerted to calls from them.

Police said the lockdown has been challenging as cases of cyber frauds and black marketing “peaked” during April last week till May first week.

To help the public, the Cyber Cell set up a helpline – 15560 – to cater to all cases of cyber frauds and inquiries related to bank frauds, government websites, payment apps, and websites. The Delhi Police helpline and Cyber Cell helpline receive more than 300 calls every day about such scams, apart from queries related to medical services.

DCP Roy said, “Our team took immediate action because we not only had to stop such cases but also prevent their spread. Since there’s no jurisdiction in these cases, our teams arrested several individuals in May and seized more than 286 bank accounts. We are now receiving fewer complaints since we have already blocked many fake websites and phone numbers.”