Over 60 parcels of land meant for schools lying vacant in Delhi: BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana

Over 57 parcels of land meant for schools — including legacy plots, that is, those made available over several years — are lying vacant in Delhi, BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana said on the basis of an RTI reply. The data is from the period before at least six more sites were allotted for the purpose in August 2022 as reported by The Indian Express.

Khurana’s claim was in reaction to The Indian Express report on the non-utilisation of 13 plots allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education for the construction of schools between 2015 and 2022.

“According to the RTI reply that I received in April last year, in which I had asked the Directorate of Education to state how many plots were available with the government to build schools, I was told that a total number of 57 plots were lying vacant till April 29,” Khurana told The Indian Express.

“When we add the data related to fresh allotments in The Indian Express report to this, it means there are around 63 sites where schools should have been built but are lying unused in Delhi,” he added.

According to records accessed by The Indian Express, 13 plots measuring between 1,600 and over 8,000 square metres were allotted to the Directorate of Education by the DDA, which comes under the jurisdiction of Raj Niwas, between the year 2015 and August 2022, with as many as nine of the 13 plots having been allotted in 2022 and six within days of each other in August.

The smallest among these plots, spread across 1,600 square metres, is located at the Shahi Idgah in North Delhi and the largest, measuring 8,093.72 square metres, at Vasant Kunj. All the plots were allotted for the construction of Senior Secondary Schools.