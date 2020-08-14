Over 50 Areas Waterlogged: Early morning showers leave parts of Capital submerged

The North and East civic bodies had in June said they have completed 100% desilting. The South body had said it has completed 85% of the desilting process at the time. (Representational Image)

The early morning rain on Thursday once again exposed desilting claims of government agencies in the capital, as over 50 places reported instances of waterlogging, as per data provided by the three civic bodies.

The MCDs had claimed they completed desilting and lifting of malba weeks before monsoon.

This sparked a blame game between AAP and BJP. While AAP pointed to “corruption in BJP-led MCDs”, BJP said the rain exposed the government’s claims of monsoon preparedness.

Addressing a press conference, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey claimed the task of cleaning drains comes entirely under the purview of the three civic bodies governed by the BJP.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta hit back, saying: “The Kejriwal government completely failed to complete preparations before the monsoon due to which the people of Delhi are suffering today.”

The city recorded heavy rainfall with South and Southwest Delhi receiving a higher share. IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 68.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am Thursday and 15.6 mm after that till 5.30pm.

In North Delhi, waterlogging complaints were registered from 41 areas, including Kamla Vihar, Kaushik Enclave and Rohini. In South Delhi, waterlogging was reported at nine places, including Dwarka Sector 3, Mahaveer Enclave, Vasant Kunj and Okhla Mandi. In East Delhi, there was a complaint at Mansarovar Park.

The North and East civic bodies had in June said they have completed 100% desilting. The South body had said it has completed 85% of the desilting process at the time.

Meanwhile, the Sadar Bazar market area was also submerged in knee-deep water Thursday. President of Sadar Bazar market association Paramjeet Singh Pamma said, “We pay so much tax, but the roads are broken and the drains are choked. We will take to the streets if the situation does not improve,” he said.

However, North body Mayor Jai Prakash claimed a pipeline is choked and the state government has to act on it.

