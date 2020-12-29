Over 4,400 cops positive for Covid, most from PCR unit; 20 deaths: RTI

Data provided by all 14 districts, specialised units such as Crime Branch and Special Cell, traffic and other units shows that 4,469 cases were reported between March 23 and October 1.

Over 4,400 police personnel tested positive and 20 have died due to Covid-19 till October 1, data received under a RTI application filed by The Indian Express shows. The maximum cases (405) were reported among personnel posted in the Police Control Room (PCR), where four lost their lives. Data also shows that 1,274 personnel who tested positive received financial aid of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10,000 for treatment.

As per the data, after the PCR unit, maximum cases were reported from the security unit with 294, followed by traffic unit with 277. In the districts, 258 cases were reported from Southeast, 242 from Northwest and 219 from Central. The lowest cases were reported from Southwest district at 98. While Dwarka saw 100 cases, 124 cases each were reported among personnel posted in New Delhi and Rohini districts.

Details are still pending from the Outer North district while ACP (Cyber Crime Cell) Aditya Gautam said the information cannot be provided.

DCP (PCR) Usha Rangnani said the unit has the maximum number of police personnel — around 8,000 — who are the first responders to any distress calls. “We have taken several precautions and asked our personnel to maintain distance in their vehicles as well. We have asked the van in-charge to sit in the rear seat, and also deployed a separate vehicle in all zones to sanitise patrol vehicles twice a day. We have also asked them to sanitise their vehicle if they take any injured person to hospital,” she said.

Of the 1,274 personnel who received financial aid, 17 received Rs 1 lakh. “Initially, the Delhi Police Commissioner had decided to give Rs 1 lakh to those who test positive on duty. But when the number of cases increased rapidly in the force, it was decided to reduce the amount by 90%. The aid was from the Delhi Police Welfare fund; it has now been stopped,” said a senior police officer.

“20 police personnel died due to Covid and family members of 15 received aid ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from the department, given from the Delhi Police Welfare fund. Five requests are still pending,” the data revealed.

In several meetings, police chief S N Shrivastava has emphasised that every police colony and building has to be sanitised.