Over 42% of Delhi spends less than 10k as monthly expense

Only 1.66% households are reported to be incurring an average monthly expenditure in the range of Rs 50,000 and above, says the report. (Representational)

The Delhi socio-economic survey has found that 47.31% households in Delhi spend between Rs 10,000-Rs 25,000 every month, while 42.5% incur a monthly expenditure of Rs 10,000 or below. The share of those spending between Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 stands at 8.44%, and only 1.66% households spend over Rs 50,000 per month.

The broad contours of the survey was designed keeping in mind the starvation deaths of three minor girls — Mansi (8), Shikha (4) and Parul (2) – at East Delhi’s Mandawali in July 2018. It was found that the family did not have a ration card.

According to official records, the family was in the catchment area of anganwadi number 62 of the neighbourhood. As reported by The Indian Express, a Delhi government probe had found that the local anganwadi centre falsified records after the deaths – registers were “fudged”, pages “pulled out” and pencil records “erased” and overwritten to falsely establish that the sisters fell under the safety net of the state-run Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

The survey was carried out to check the socio-economic health of the city under various parameters. Household consumer expenditure refers to the total sum of the monetary values of consumption of various types undertaken by members of a family or an individual.

The North district has the maximum households in the below Rs 10,000 bracket at 1,09,353 (54.13%), followed by 48.84% in West. Southwest, with 49,570 households (30.99%), has the least number of families in this income group. With a share of 56.50%, it leads in terms of maximum number of households spending between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, followed by 53.67% in the South district.

“This indicator is amongst the most important measures of the level of living of the respective domains of the population, and is used extensively for the study of poverty and inequality,” says the report.

A total of 8.44% households declared monthly expenses between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. New Delhi district has a share of 15.05% in this expenditure range, followed by 10.83% in Southwest, 10.65% in Northwest and 10.22% in Shahdara. Northeast district is at the bottom of the chart with a share of 5.64% in this category.

Only 1.66% households are reported to be incurring an average monthly expenditure in the range of Rs 50,000 and above, says the report. In this group, the highest proportion of households (3.04%) is reported to be in New Delhi district, followed by 2.77% households in the Northwest district.

The per capita income of Delhi was Rs 3.89 lakh in 2019-20, about three times higher than the national average, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had told the Delhi Assembly while presenting the annual budget in March.

