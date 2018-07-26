Over 38,000 complaints pending with Delhi Police

A senior police officer explained that people are increasingly filing complaints over petty issues, since complaint registration has become easier with the facility of e-filing (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) A senior police officer explained that people are increasingly filing complaints over petty issues, since complaint registration has become easier with the facility of e-filing (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

As many as 38,257 complaints under the Complaints Monitoring and Tracking System (CMTS) are pending with 14 districts and two specialised units — crime branch and traffic — data accessed by The Indian Express shows. The pendency is despite several warnings from Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who has repeatedly stressed on the need to bring it down.

CMTS is a computerised system devised for effective monitoring and redressal of complaints.

In a recent meeting, Patnaik reviewed progress in disposal of complaints under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and expressed his “dissatisfaction” over pendency of complaints beyond the stipulated time.

“He (Patnaik) told all district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) that they should make efforts to dispose of CMTS complaints/references received up to 2017… He directed them to ensure quality responses and asked the joint commissioners of police concerned to hold regular meetings with their subordinates,” a senior police officer said.

The data, provided by the Delhi Police, shows that 3,685 CMTS complaints are pending with the central district, while 3,662 such complaints are pending with the Crime Branch.

Incidentally, the central district had resolved all CMTS complaints in 2015, with just one complaint unresolved in 2016. However, in 2017, they had 439 complaints pending.

“The south district has 3,437 pending complaints, the New Delhi district has 3,351 pending CMTS complaints…” an officer said. Sources told The Indian Express that complaints are not only pending at the district level, but also with the offices of special commissioner of police- and joint commissioner of police-rank officers.

A senior police officer explained that people are increasingly filing complaints over petty issues, since complaint registration has become easier with the facility of e-filing.

Sources said that senior officers of crime branch have directed their team to first dispose of pending CMTS complaints before starting work on new cases.

