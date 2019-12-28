Delhi: Over 350 detained from outside UP Bhawan, some say weren’t protesting

People were taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations and later released. (Source: PTI) People were taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations and later released. (Source: PTI)

Over 350 people were Friday detained from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan before they could assemble to protest against the “violence unleashed” by police in the state during an agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The call for ‘gherao’ was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) — an umbrella group of student organisations active on campus.

“As the protest was carried out in violation of the order under CrPC section 144, and the protesters didn’t have any permission, they were asked not to carry out their protest. When the protesters didn’t follow directions of police, 357 protesters (282 men and 75 women) were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations. They were subsequently released,” said DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

He said the “leader of the protesters”, Badre Alam, was Thursday asked to “take proper permission and hold protest at a designated place such as Jantar Mantar”, but “he didn’t pay any heed to the advice of police”.

Friday saw heavy police presence outside UP Bhawan and towards Assam Bhawan — two locations from where a majority of people were detained. Police wore anti-riot gear and carried teargas, and a water cannon was stationed outside. Lok Kalyan Marg, the nearest Metro station, was shut for some time during the day.

Many of those detained had come alone or in pairs, but were still detained and put into police jeeps or buses. “Police could not show any papers to prove CrPC section 144 was imposed, when students demanded it outside Mandir Marg police station. The students continued their protest outside the station… The JCC condemns the actions of Delhi Police, and the state’s absolute fear towards all kinds of dissent,” the JCC said in a statement.

Sonia Kidwai (62), who came to the protest with her daughter, was standing at a distance with a walking stick in her hand. She was among the few not detained. “Police came and asked us to leave, but we told them there are only two of us and asked them to show papers that Section 144 had been imposed, which they didn’t have,” she said.

Some who were detained claimed they had nothing to do with the protest, and were just passing by when they were picked up. Arshan, a resident of Darya Ganj, said he was going to meet his friend at Northern Railway Colony. “I was just crossing the road and they detained me,” he said.

