Over 300 phones seized from Delhi jails in 2.5 months

The Delhi Prison administration has in nearly two-and-a-half months seized more than 300 mobile phones from inmates on the prison premises, officers said.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said, “As part of our recent drive against smuggled items inside the jail, we have recovered 348 mobile phones from different jails, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison.”

Beniwal said the action is based on specific tip-offs received by jail superintendents concerned regarding the presence of smuggled items with an inmate, following which raids are carried out.

“An intelligence network is developed before such raids are carried out,” the officer said.

He said, “A total of 18 mobile phones were recovered from jail number 3 yesterday as part of the inspection drive.”