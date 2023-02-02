scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Over 300 phones seized from Delhi jails in 2.5 months

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said, “As part of our recent drive against smuggled items inside the jail, we have recovered 348 mobile phones from different jails, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison.”

“An intelligence network is developed before such raids are carried out,” the officer said. (File)
Listen to this article
Over 300 phones seized from Delhi jails in 2.5 months
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Prison administration has in nearly two-and-a-half months seized more than 300 mobile phones from inmates on the prison premises, officers said.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said, “As part of our recent drive against smuggled items inside the jail, we have recovered 348 mobile phones from different jails, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison.”

Beniwal said the action is based on specific tip-offs received by jail superintendents concerned regarding the presence of smuggled items with an inmate, following which raids are carried out.

“An intelligence network is developed before such raids are carried out,” the officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
More from Delhi

He said, “A total of 18 mobile phones were recovered from jail number 3 yesterday as part of the inspection drive.”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:54 IST
Next Story

Temporary no-fly zone over Bengaluru hotel for G20 climate change meeting

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close