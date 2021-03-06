Over 300 new Covid cases in capital, highest since Jan; L-G urges caution

In the national capital, cases above 300 were last seen in January — 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. (Representational)

Delhi recorded 312 new Covid cases on Friday — the highest in nearly one-and-a-half months — and three deaths. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.53% after authorities conducted 59,122 tests.

Total cases are at 6,40,494 while the death toll touched 10,918. The number of active cases increased to 1,779 as of Friday from 1,701 on Thursday, while the daily positivity rate rose to 0.53% from 0.39% the previous day.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had flagged surge in new cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

In the national capital, cases above 300 were last seen in January — 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count dropped to 306 on January 11 and rose again to 386 on January 12. The numbers started to come down in February. On February 26, 256 cases were recorded — the highest daily count that month.

On Friday, L-G Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review the Covid situation in the city, keeping the focus on the ongoing vaccination drive as well. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, NCDC chief Dr SK Singh and other officials from the state government.

“After discussions and deliberations with eminent experts and senior officials, it was emphasised that while the situation was under control, with a marginal increase in numbers, it was necessary that guard is not let down. Enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and existing levels of RT-PCR testing had to be maintained,” tweeted Baijal.

According to officials, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing, and genome sequencing, in addition to surveillance.