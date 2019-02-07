Over 2,300 graduates among new Delhi Police constables

Of the 3,657 men and women sworn in as Delhi Police constables on Wednesday, 2,375 are college graduates — the maximum in recruitment history. As per requirements, a class XII qualification is must to get recruited as a constable. This year, 1,219 constables have cleared class XII. Among graduates, 1,448 have a BA degree, 76 have pursued BTech, and 492 have a BSc degree.

Among postgraduates, constables hold a wide range of qualifications such as MBA (6), M.Sc (45) and M.Com (19). As many as 191 have an MA degree.

Explaining why so many educated men and women joined, Joint Commissioner of Police (Training) Kannan Jegadesan said: “Many candidates are from rural backgrounds… and in the setting where they come from, the police still hold a position of authority and privilege. The salary of a constable is around Rs 25,000 but this year there are other perks worth Rs 4,000, which is good for a first job.”

The 3,657 recruits include 1,249 women. The maximum number of recruits, 1,235, were from Haryana, followed by 1,216 from Rajasthan, 736 from Uttar Pradesh and 440 from Delhi.

According to police, this batch was given commando training, including neutralising threats in a locked room or a bus, and learning how to rappel into locked buildings.

Explained A much-needed shot in the arm for the force With the new batch, the total number of constables will touch 80,000. This is a much-needed shot in the arm for the Delhi Police, which lacks enough strength to man its police stations. Usually policemen are deputed for law and order arrangements and have to put in extra shifts, sacrificing their leaves. But with this batch and the induction of another batch of 3,000 next month, police expect the stress to be relieved so they can invest more people in investigation.

They were also trained in unarmed combat as well as human rights issues, so they know how to treat an accused while handcuffing them, or interacting with women and children who may be victims of a crime.

“They were also trained in basic cyber forensics. This is the first such batch to undergo this training. We had to in fact check 36,000 answer sheets and that took a toll,” Jegadesan said.