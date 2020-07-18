Over 21,000 deaths registered in capital in April-June quarter, 5,800 less than in 2019

3,571 people have died of coronavirus so far. (Photo by Abhinav Saha) 3,571 people have died of coronavirus so far. (Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Fewer deaths have been registered in the city over the second quarter this year as compared to 2019.

According to Delhi government sources, data collated by them shows that 27,152 death registrations were done in the capital in April, May and June last year. This year the number is 21,344. This includes Covid-19 deaths, which stand at 3,571 so far.

On Friday 1,462 new cases were added to the city’s tally, taking the total to 1,20,107. The death toll went up by 26 and 1,608 people recovered in a single day. While 3,696 people are still admitted in hospitals, 9,595 are under home isolation.

The Delhi government is in the process of compiling a report analysing deaths that have taken place in the city since Covid-19. At present, Delhi has among the highest number of Covid cases among cities. The active cases, however, have been dipping, and stood at 17,235 on Friday. The city’s death rate is around 3%.

The health department had prepared an analysis into the deaths of people in the city for 15 days, last week. The department had analysed 691 deaths, and while it contained data regarding date of hospitalisation and deaths, it did not go into the details of age, gender and comordbid conditions. A new report is now being prepared.

While several offices remained shut during April and May and registration of deaths was put off by many, officials said that several people applied for death certificates in the second half of May and June when relaxations were given and offices reopened.

“Since offices have reopened, many people who couldn’t report deaths because of the lockdown got registrations done in May end and June. If some still haven’t done that, it will be a small number,” an official said.

The lockdown in April and May also meant road accidents resulting in fatalities fell. According to data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Delhi sees the highest number of road accident-related deaths among all big cities. In 2018, this number was 1,690 — around 140 deaths a month.

While 775 of these were pedestrians, 570 were on two wheelers when they got into an accident.

