Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Over 2,000 liquor bottles, stacked neatly in plywood doors, enroute to Bihar intercepted by Delhi Police

During the crackdown, a total of six wooden doors with 2,112 miniature (90 ml) liquor bottles were recovered from a truck. All the bottles were those of Royal Green Whiskey and meant for sale in Punjab only, said police.

Police said a case has been registered against both the accused at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Over 2,000 miniature (90 ml) liquor bottles stacked inside hollow plywood doors were recovered by a Delhi Police team on Thursday, with the arrest of two men who were trying to allegedly smuggle them to Bihar. Police said the bottles had to be removed from the doors using a hammer and chisel.

According to police, on Wednesday, ASI Narender Singh, Outer North District, received a tip-off regarding the same. Subsequently, a team of special staff was constituted and a trap laid in Sector 25 in Rohini. During the crackdown, a total of six wooden doors with 2,112 miniature (90 ml) liquor bottles were recovered from a truck. All the bottles were those of Royal Green Whiskey and meant for sale in Punjab only, said police.

A video of the raid has been doing rounds online wherein the liquor bottles can be seen arranged in the door neatly.

Police said during questioning, the accused allegedly revealed they had been engaged in liquor smuggling for quite some time now. One of the accused is also wanted in another case under the Delhi Excise Act registered in Delhi.

More from Delhi

Police said a case has been registered against both the accused at Shahbad Dairy police station.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:50:53 am
