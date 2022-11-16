Over 2,000 candidates in fray for Delhi municipal corporation elections

The State Election Commission (SEC) has received a total of 2,021 nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The nomination filing process ended on November 14.

According to data shared by the SEC, candidates of key parties – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress formed the major share of the nominations received for the elections to the 250 wards under the MCD.

The BJP has fielded 423 candidates, the AAP 492, the Congress 334, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 149. As many as 507independent candidates have also filed their papers for the civic body polls on December 4.

Besides, the SEC received 20 nominations from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM), and 33 from Nationalist Congress Party. The other nominations were received from the Left parties.

On Tuesday, the BJP and AAP also launched campaign songs for the polls. The BJP launched a song — ‘BJP ka Matlab Seva’ (translated as ‘BJP means service’) highlighting the work done by the Central Government in Delhi. It also took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP over pollution, especially pollution in the Yamuna, among other issues. The song is composed by BJP North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

The AAP’s song called ‘MCD mai bhi Kejriwal’ (meaning ‘Kejriwal in MCD, too’) was sung by AAP MLA and senior leader Dilip Pandey.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will be held on December 7.