Over 20 detained while returning from Jantar Mantar protest site, let off

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Around 20-25 people were detained by the Delhi Police early Thursday after they allegedly gathered in a prohibited area while returning from the Jantar Mantar protest, police said. They were taken to the Lodhi Colony police station, where their identities were verified and their role in the protest was examined before they were released around 10 pm.
Among those detained was 18-year-old Vansh, a Class 12 student from Gokulpuri. According to his father Arvind, Vansh had left home around 8 pm on Wednesday with friends after pooling their pocket money to buy food for the protesters.
“The last time I spoke to my son was around 1 am. He was fine then and said he would return late. Later, his friends called to tell me that the police had detained him,” Arvind said.
Among the other detainees were Aakil, Kaamil and Arbaz, their friend Mujeeb, who also went to the protest, said.
“I was on a scooter, so I left Jantar Mantar early. They were coming in an autorickshaw. Though I was not stopped, the police stopped and asked them where they were coming from. When they said they were returning from Jantar Mantar, they were detained. They had even served food to police personnel,” Mujeeb claimed.
He added that he came to know about the incident when his friends – students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University who belong to Nuh in Haryana – called him from the police station. Mujeeb alleged that none of their parents were informed by the police and that he was the one who contacted their families.
A senior police officer, however, said the identities of all those detained has been verified. “We detained them as they had gathered in an area where gathering wasn’t allowed. We are verifying what they did during the protest,” said the officer.
Family members of some of the detainees allegedly approached lawyers from the Delhi High Court, including advocate Ratnesh Sharma, who reached the police station.
The lawyers alleged they were initially prevented from meeting those detained. “We were told that they are not at the police station,” said Umesh, an advocate.
A lawyer also said that the policemen told him that they are verifying the “criminal record” of those detained.
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