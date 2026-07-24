Over 20 detained while returning from Jantar Mantar protest site, let off

A senior police officer, however, said the identities of all those detained has been verified. “We detained them as they had gathered in an area where gathering wasn’t allowed. We are verifying what they did during the protest,” said the officer.

Around 20-25 people were detained by the Delhi Police early Thursday after they allegedly gathered in a prohibited area while returning from the Jantar Mantar protest, police said. They were taken to the Lodhi Colony police station, where their identities were verified and their role in the protest was examined before they were released around 10 pm.

Among those detained was 18-year-old Vansh, a Class 12 student from Gokulpuri. According to his father Arvind, Vansh had left home around 8 pm on Wednesday with friends after pooling their pocket money to buy food for the protesters.

“The last time I spoke to my son was around 1 am. He was fine then and said he would return late. Later, his friends called to tell me that the police had detained him,” Arvind said.