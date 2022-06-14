Over 1,600 job offers made in DSEU’s first placement fair

Over 1,600 job offers were made during the first job and placement fair organised by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, reported officials.

The university held a three-day job fair for graduating students from its 13 campuses.

According to university officials, the fair saw the participation of 26 companies.

“This is the first time that a job and apprenticeship fair was organised. The students have been exceptional in their interviews. I am happy to share that over 1,600 jobs and offers have been made to the participating students. This was only the first of many, we are aligning our partnerships and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum support for our students to get the best placements,” said Neharika Vora, the Vice-Chancellor of DSEU.

Among the recruiters, the highest number of job offers were made by Bajaj Motors with 146 offers. Yokohama Tyres made 107 offers and VVDN Technologies made 77 offers.

The other companies that participated and made offers at DSEU’s job and apprenticeship fair were Caparo Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, LG Electronics, Paramount Surgimed, JTEKT, Policy Bazaar, Career Dose and Knorr-Bremse.