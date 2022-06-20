Over 1,500 Covid cases recorded in Delhi

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi crossed 8% again on Sunday with the city recording 1,530 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the government’s health bulletin.

On Friday, the positivity rate in the city had crossed 8% for the first time since January end when the third wave, induced by the omicron variant, was subsiding.

The positivity rate was 8.18% on Friday. On Saturday, it had slipped slightly to 7.71% and it rose again to 8.41% on Sunday.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

A total of 18,183 samples were tested, and 1,530 positive cases and three deaths were recorded, as per Sunday’s health bulletin. With this, the number of active cases in the city rose to 5,342.

However, hospitalisations continued to remain low with 232 Covid positive patients and 17 suspected patients admitted to hospitals. Of these, 65 were in the ICU, 65 were on oxygen support and 10 were on the ventilator. So, 9,257 or 97.38% of dedicated Covid hospital beds continued to remain vacant.

The number of Covid cases in the city started increasing 11 days ago. After the omicron-driven third wave, Delhi had seen a slight spike in the number of cases in April after mask mandates were done away with.