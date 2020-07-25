Over 150 police personnel to be motivated to work harder

Delhi Police Spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the initiative was started by the police chief as they want to utilise the expertise of all policemen and don’t want anyone left behind. Delhi Police Spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the initiative was started by the police chief as they want to utilise the expertise of all policemen and don’t want anyone left behind.

A total of 162 policemen have been identified from 15 districts for not adequately contributing to work. This comes after Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava asked all DCPs to identify personnel who need to be motivated and counselled.

In a recent crime review meeting held via video conferencing, Shrivastava also asked all DCPs to ensure that adequate deployment be made after coordinating with PCR units to cover not just vulnerable areas and stretches, but also spots where there is high visibility to raise the sense of security among the public.

“He also told all DCPs that it is the responsibility of every senior officer to identify policemen who are not contributing satisfactorily in work. Such policemen should be motivated, counselled and brought back to field duties. Policemen posted in their home district for many years should be transferred to other districts,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the initiative was started by the police chief as they want to utilise the expertise of all policemen and don’t want anyone left behind.

According to Delhi Police data until July 11, the maximum number of personnel have been identified in Outer district (31), followed by West (25) and South (21). North East and Central are the only districts where no personnel were identified.

Said DCP (West district) Deepak Purohit: “We have identified personnel who have problems with alcoholism or psychological or medical issues. We are providing them counselling, while those with medical issues will be deployed in office.”

In some districts, senior officers are also approaching family members of the personnel to address their issues. DCP (South West) Devender Arya said: “We are also assigning tasks to them as per their potential and have received a positive response so far.”

The police chief also asked all DCPs that the issue of missing children be tackled with utmost seriousness. “DCPs have been told to monitor each and every case personally. The functioning of the anti-human trafficking unit needs to be infused with vigour,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd