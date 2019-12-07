Over 150 held in drug crackdown in Gurgaon

Police said written directions were issued by Gurgaon Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil on November 20 to run the operation until December 4. (Representational) Police said written directions were issued by Gurgaon Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil on November 20 to run the operation until December 4. (Representational)

Days after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij launched Operation Prahaar— aimed at curbing the drug menace in the state — Gurgaon Police Friday said they have registered over 100 FIRs in this regard since the operation began and arrested over 150 people. The operation was also aimed at tackling gambling, possession of illegal weapons, and sale of illicit liquor.

Police said written directions were issued by Gurgaon Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil on November 20 to run the operation until December 4.

DCP (Crime) Rajiv Deswal said 100 FIRs were registered regarding sale, possession, and trade of illicit liquor, with 100 people being arrested for the crime. He added that 4,630 bottles of country-made liquor and 9,900 bottles of foreign liquor, as well as 14,530 bottles of illegal liquor, were seized from them.

“Under the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances Act, 19 FIRs were registered and 19 people arrested, from whom 12.4 kg of ganja, 215 grams of smack, and 20 grams of sulfa were seized,” said the DCP.

On illegal weapons, police said 10 cases were registered and as many people arrested, with six country-made guns, four country-made pistols and four live cartridges seized from them.

