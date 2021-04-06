Over 12 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi

Over 12 lakh people from Delhi have been vaccinated against Covid-19, said Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday. A total of 87,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday, of which 23,737 received their shot at the private facilities while the remaining 63,936 got inoculated at the government-run centres.

“More than 12 lakh people have been given the vaccination in Delhi so far. Even on Monday, the government centres utilised 95% of available slots whereas it was 67% in private hospitals. People are preferring government facilities for vaccination over private hospitals and the majority are going to government hospitals unlike before,” Jain said.

The vaccination drive in Delhi is open for people above 45 years of age. While the facility is free of cost at the government facilities, private hospitals are charging a minimal charge of Rs 250 for administering the vaccine. In order to expand the vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Monday decided that 1/3rd of the vaccination centres in Delhi government hospitals will run round the clock. This means, 68 vaccination centres in 34 government hospitals will vaccinate 24*7 from Tuesday.

“The hospitals under the Delhi Government will have a 24-hour vaccine facility to ensure more people are being vaccinated. We are hopeful that the central government will take cognisance of the proposal sent by Chief Minister to roll out the vaccine to all. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines. So far, only people above 45 years have been allowed to get the vaccination as per the protocol. The benefit of rolling out the vaccine to all will be that the young generation, although do not face problems, can act as carriers of the infection. If they test positive, their families would be at risk of contracting the infection. We think that vaccination should be done in a stretch so that it would have the ultimate effect,” he said.

With a rise in the daily number of Covid-19 infections and the positivity rate, he said that the government is closely monitoring the situation. On Monday, the positivity rate jumped to 5.54%. highest since December 2020. The rise in the positivity rate indicates the spread of infection among the community.

“So far, there is only one day where the positivity rate was more than 5%. The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5% mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious,” he said.