Over 11,000 more beds to be available in Delhi as banquet halls are attached to hospitals

Delhi has conducted 4.7 lakh tests so far, out of which over 19,000 were conducted within the last 24 hours. (Representational) Delhi has conducted 4.7 lakh tests so far, out of which over 19,000 were conducted within the last 24 hours. (Representational)

Banquet halls will soon be linked with hospitals in the city to provide an additional 11,229 beds, as the number of Covid-19 cases rises in the city.

On Saturday, 2,948 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the city, taking the total to 80,188, of which 28,329 are active. Total death toll touched 2,558 with 66 people dying between early Friday and early Saturday. Delhi has conducted 4.7 lakh tests so far, out of which over 19,000 were conducted within the last 24 hours.

There are 13,411 beds in hospitals, of which 7,343 are unoccupied. In Covid Care Centres, 4,209 of 5,909 beds are available.

The district administration in the 11 districts in the city had been asked to survey and requisition banquet halls in their jurisdiction earlier this month.

Since then, 77 halls have been requisitioned and will be attached to hospitals soon to add to the city’s bed strength. This will include a 500-bed Covid care centre in Commonwealth Games Village in Akshardham, which will be operated by a voluntary organisation called Doctors And You.

“In view of the decision to provide 1,000 railway coaches to accommodate 16,000 patients, it is proposed that one banquet hall in each district of the capacity of more than 100 beds may be started by linking with five designated Covid hospitals, three banquet halls each may be linked with the bigger hospitals (such as) Lok Nayak hospital, GTB hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital and linking one banquet hall each with Deep Chand Bandhu hospital and Satyawadi Harish Chandra hospital,” said the order passed by the Health and Family Welfare department.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Most of the 77 banquet halls, which are located in Northwest, Southwest and West Delhi, were requisitioned on June 12. East and South East districts have high population density and while there are two recognised banquet halls in East Delhi for the purpose, none have been requisitioned in Northeast Delhi.

One hall each in Old Delhi, Samalkha and Kapasheda have been attached to Lok Nayak hospital, which will help increase its bed capacity (2,000 at present), by 360 beds.

Two banquet halls, one in Vishwas Nagar and one near Sarita Vihar, will add 235 beds to GTB hospital.

The district administration has been asked to hand over the locations with housekeeping staff and caretakers, along with sufficient beds with mattresses and pillows, to the hospitals. The linked hospitals will provide doctors, medical staff, consumables and other infrastructure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.