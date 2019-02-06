Over 10,000 DDA flats in Narela, Bawana on sale soon

More than 10,000 flats in Narela and Bawana will be put up for sale by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) this month, as part of its 2019 housing scheme, a senior official said. The scheme will only have one-bedroom flats in the lower income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, as the high income group (HIG) and two-room middle income group (MIG) flats are not yet complete.

The official said the land-owning agency will place the proposal in the next meeting, in mid-February, for permission from the Lieutenant Governor, after which the scheme will be launched. “We want to launch the scheme before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct… so we will be putting the proposal before the authority in the next meeting,” he said.

The date for the general elections have not been announced yet, but it is expected to be held in April-May. The Election Commission of India enforces the model code of conduct 45 days before the polls.

DDA V-C Tarun Kapoor said around 10,000 flats, along with amenities, have been readied. Another official said flats being constructed in Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Rohini, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Jasola Vihar could not be incorporated in this year’s scheme, and will be put up for sale next year. He added the agency had earlier planned to launch around 20,000 flats, but stuck to 10,000 as there were water supply problems in some, while others were yet to be completed.

Sources said DDA does not want to risk its housing scheme this time, and has stuck to selling only those flats that have all amenities. Nearly 8,500 allottees under the 2014 scheme had returned their flats, saying they were not ‘liveable’. They were put up for sale in subsequent years as well, but didn’t find many takers. While some were given to paramilitary forces, the rest were put up for sale on their online portal .

The DDA Tuesday also launched its online portal for the land-pooling policy. The policy is likely generate approximately 17 lakh houses, including 5 lakh for the economically weaker section category.