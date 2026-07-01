Over 100 prominent citizens from India, Pakistan write to Modi, Shehbaz; seek end to ‘continued hostility’

“India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity. A large proportion of our population is young…The people of both countries deserve a future defined by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation, rather than perpetual mistrust and confrontation,” the letter stated.

Urging the Prime Ministers of both nations to take meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation, a group of over 100 prominent citizens from India and Pakistan on Tuesday called for an end to continued hostility, which, they said, is depriving millions of young people of both sides of opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.

They sought restoration of full diplomatic relations and reinstatement of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad in addition to resumption of normal visa services for citizens of both countries.

Issued by the ‘Centre for Peace and Progress’, an open letter by 117 signatories, including significant political figures from India and Pakistan, made suggestions ranging from immediate diplomatic measures to the resumption of a structured dialogue, the reconnection of people-to-people links as well as promotion of religious and cultural access.