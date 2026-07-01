Over 100 prominent citizens from India, Pakistan write to Modi, Shehbaz; seek end to ‘continued hostility’
The signatories, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, RJD MP Manoj Jha and AJUP leader Humayun Kabir, sought reinstatement of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, resumption of normal visa services, and reopening of airspace
“India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity. A large proportion of our population is young…The people of both countries deserve a future defined by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation, rather than perpetual mistrust and confrontation,” the letter stated.
Urging the Prime Ministers of both nations to take meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation, a group of over 100 prominent citizens from India and Pakistan on Tuesday called for an end to continued hostility, which, they said, is depriving millions of young people of both sides of opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.
They sought restoration of full diplomatic relations and reinstatement of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad in addition to resumption of normal visa services for citizens of both countries.
Issued by the ‘Centre for Peace and Progress’, an open letter by 117 signatories, including significant political figures from India and Pakistan, made suggestions ranging from immediate diplomatic measures to the resumption of a structured dialogue, the reconnection of people-to-people links as well as promotion of religious and cultural access.
National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, RJD MP Manoj Jha, former TMC minister and current AJUP leader Humayun Kabir were on the list of 61 signatories on the letter from India.
On Pakistan’s side, political figures such as former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, National Assembly member Isphanyar Bhandara in addition to nuclear physicist and author Pervez Hoodbhoy were among the 56 signatories.
“India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity. A large proportion of our population is young…The people of both countries deserve a future defined by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation, rather than perpetual mistrust and confrontation,” the letter stated.
“Decades of estrangement has hindered our collective potential and imposed significant social, economic and human costs. We believe that sustained engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to resolving differences and building a stable and prosperous region,” it added.
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The group asked PM Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif to consider various confidence-building measures in this regard such as restoring full diplomatic relations and reinstating High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad in addition to resuming normal visa services for citizens of both countries.
It also called for reopening a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on all outstanding issues such as discussions on Jammu and Kashmir, including revisiting the framework negotiated between 2004 and 2007, steps towards demilitarisation, and de-escalation to create lasting peace in the region while addressing “legitimate security concerns of both countries”.
In addition to suggesting fully reopening the Attari-Wagah land border for trade and travel, resuming the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service among other connectivity initiatives, they also called for reopening airspace for commercial airlines to reduce travel time and costs and improve connectivity.
The letter also sought to urge reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as an important confidence-building measure as well as opening the Sharada Peeth (sacred religious place of Kashmiri Pandits) located in Pakistan’s Neelum Valley in addition to facilitating visits to religious and cultural heritage sites on both sides of the border.
“We respectfully request you to listen to the aspirations of common people and choose engagement over isolation, dialogue over hostility and cooperation over confrontation. The future of South Asia should be shaped not by division and conflict, but by peace, prosperity and shared progress,” it stated.
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“This appeal is not an endorsement of any political position. It is a call to place the welfare, aspirations and future of nearly two billion people above conflict, confrontation, and division. We believe that peace, dialogue and cooperation offer the surest path towards a stable, prosperous and secure South Asia,” the letter added.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More