Over 100 huts gutted in Noida fire

More than 100 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in Noida’s Sarfabad area late on Friday. The fire started at around 2.30 am but was brought under control within three hours. While no casualties were reported, one person received a minor burn injury on his hand, said police.

Advertising

“We received information that a major fire broke out in Sarfabad, Sector 49. It appears that some people had lit a small fire to keep themselves warm. An inflammable material caught fire, which spread to the settlements,” said Girija Shankar Tripathi, Station House Officer, Sector 49.

According to a fire official, 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. The houses had cylinders and other inflammable material that aided the spread of the fire, claimed police, adding that no complaint has been received so far.