Over 100 hotspots in Delhi: On day of internet curbs, Kejriwal launches free WiFi scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the long-awaited free WiFi scheme at ITO Thursday, even as mobile internet was blocked in several parts of the city for four hours. Over a hundred WiFi hotspots have been installed across Delhi.

Speaking after the inauguration, Kejriwal said: “Ajeeb si baat hai, jis din Dilli main internet band hai police ke order pe, uss din hum ye project launch kar rahe hain. (It is odd that we are launching this project on a day that internet services are down because of a police order),” he said.

The CM has questioned the Centre’s decision to bring in the new citizenship law, saying it does not solve problems of the people of India.

At the inauguration, Kejriwal said: “Providing free WiFi connection to the people is the last promise on our manifesto, and I believe this is the first and the only government in Delhi to have fulfilled all the promises it has made in the manifesto.”

A total of 11,000 WiFi hotspots are to be installed across Delhi. Of these, 4,000 will be installed at bus stops and 7,000 at market places and locations suggested by RWAs. Each hotspot will cover a radius of 80 metres. Of the total, 6,100 hotspots will have a speed of 200 Mbps while 4,900 hotspots will have a speed of 50 Mbps.

“By evening, 109 WiFi hotspots will be active and after the completion of the installation of the initial 100 hotspots, 500 hotspots will be installed every week,” he said. Users will be given a free data limit of 15 GB per month, with a data limit of 1.5 GB per day.

‘Fear among people’

The CM also said that the deteriorating law and order situation in the country was worrisome. “There is fear among people belonging to all religions and faiths. They are wondering what they will do when they will be asked to produce papers to prove their citizenship. The poor in our country don’t possess such papers and nearly 70% people would not have them. As a consequence, these people would be told to leave the country. Where will they go?

This is our country and it belongs to our people, all of us were born here, our parents, grandparents were born here too… I appeal to the central government with folded hands that there is no need of this law. At this time, the biggest requirement is to provide jobs to our youth… In my view, Centre should take back this law,” he said.

