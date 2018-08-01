Over 100 cases of chain snatching solved with arrest of 3 men, claim Gurgaon Police

Gurgaon police addressing the media. Gurgaon police addressing the media.

Gurgaon Police Wednesday claimed they have solved over 100 cases of chain snatching with the arrest of two alleged chain snatchers and a goldsmith. All three accused hail from Delhi, police said. While the chain snatchers are already in police remand, the goldsmith will be produced in court today.

According to police, the purported chain snatchers have been identified as Sanjay, alias Rajesh, who hails from Rohtak, and Sandeep, alias Sandy, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Both, however, were living in rented accommodations in New Delhi’s Narela and Rohini areas respectively.

Sanjay, police said, has already been named as an accused in over 100 cases involving murder and chain snatching. He was also sent to jail on multiple occasions and lodged in Delhi and Gurgaon prisons. However, once released on bail, police said, he would never return to court on the designated dates. He has admitted to being involved in “30-35” incidents of chain snatching in Gurgaon, along with Sandeep, claimed police.

Meanwhile, the goldsmith, who was arrested shortly after the duo was apprehended, has been identified as Jogendra, alias Jeetu, a resident of Shikarpur village in Delhi.

“Sanjay and Sandeep were arrested on July 30, after a tip-off was received that two men, who indulge in chain snatching at gunpoint, would be coming towards the Hyundai agency in Najafgarh to get their vehicle repaired. Acting on this information, a police team was formed and the duo was apprehended.” Said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime), at a press conference on Wednesday.

During questioning, police said, the accused revealed that they would commit the crime to procure money for purchasing alcohol, and would keep a pistol handy, brandishing it if anyone resisted their attempt to snatch the valuables.

“They stole a Pulsar motorcycle in Delhi in 2017, and would use the vehicle to travel to Gurgaon and execute the crime, after which they would return to Delhi and hide the bike.” Said the DCP.

“Sanjay and Sandeep are already in police remand and we expect to solve many more cases by questioning them. The goldsmith, Jogendra, will also be produced in court today and taken into police remand,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd