Over 10 ‘illegal’ farmhouses razed by Noida Authority along Yamuna floodplains

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the Noida Authority along the Yamuna floodplains on Friday and more than 10 farmhouses that had been built illegally in the floodplain area were razed. According to officials, the structures were built illegally in the zone.

“A drive was carried out to demolish the illegal structures. As per the rules, in floodplain areas, permanent structures cannot be maintained. Due to this reason, any such construction is liable to be dismantled. Further drives will be carried out as per the given laws,” said Prasun Dwivedi, OSD Noida Authority.

As per officials, the structures were spread across an area of more than 25,000 sq metres. The farmhouses were located in Sectors 134 and 135 which come under the Yamuna floodplain zone. The structures have been built over the years, officials said.

Noida Authority, in the past, has carried out surveys to identify structures that are in violation of the NGT norms regarding sensitive zones in floodplains.