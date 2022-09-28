Outside Shrikant Tyagi’s Noida home, contentious palm trees are back

Hours after the family of Shrikant Tyagi replaced the palm trees that had been cleared along with other illegal structures in front of their house in Grand Omaxe Society, the Noida Authority Tuesday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to them to get the trees and any other encroachments removed.

On August 9, Tyagi was arrested after he allegedly pushed and abused a woman resident of the upscale housing society during an altercation over encroachments — particularly palm trees — in the common area of the society, located in Sector 93B.

Police said the trees would be cleared if they were not removed in time. Noida Authority, Additional CEO, Praveen Mishra, also visited the society Tuesday and said that all encroachments should be cleared within 48 hours.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “A notice was issued regarding the encroachments earlier, not just to this (Tyagi) family, but by anyone else. Now, we have given them 48 hours’ time. If they take notice and remove them by themselves, it would be good.”

Later in the evening, several members of ‘Tyagi Samaj’ reached to protest what they claimed to be “targeting of Shrikant Tyagi’s family”, and raised slogans like “Jai Parshuram” and “Tyagi Ekta Zindabad”.

A member of the society’s residents’ welfare association, Avinash Mathur, said, “We hope peace prevails between residents. Further decisions will be taken by the Noida Authority.”

Talking about the protest, he said, “There is a large police presence. We hope that the situation remains peaceful.”

A large number of armed policemen were deployed at the gate, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh also reaching the spot to talk with the protesters.

“No permission was sought for the protest. We have told the protesters to move out of the way so that traffic movement isn’t affected, and to give their complaints in writing,” he said.

Mange Ram Tyagi, who was leading the protest, claimed, “We will continue till the deadline given by the authorities to remove encroachments ends. A policeman had threatened Shrikant Tyagi about a week ago in jail… proper action should be taken. Anu (Shrikant Tyagi’s wife) and her family are being harassed.”

Another protester, Vipin Tyagi, said, “Is there any harm in planting trees? It is good for the environment.”