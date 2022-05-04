‘Why are they only targeting the poor’: Outrage as South MCD begins demolition drive

Starting the first phase of the demolition drive in the capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation razed over half a dozen shops in Tughlakabad on Wednesday morning. Those manning the shops and kiosks claimed they had been running them for years near Dr Karni Singh shooting range, and that the MCD did not give any prior notice.

The drive started around 11.30 am and went on for two hours. Teams of the Delhi Police and MCD officials were deployed in the area when the bulldozer arrived.

Ravi Gupta (23), who runs a paan shop outside the shooting range, said, “They came and took everything… the shed, the tables, food packets, etc. I have nothing left now. My shop was razed and the material was seized but I couldn’t do anything. My younger brother and I were begging but they didn’t stop. We have a receipt from the MCD; the shop isn’t illegal. Why are the authorities only targeting poor people?”

Other shopkeepers too were seen pleading as the bulldozer uprooted their shops.

Anuj Kumar (46), a resident of Sangam Vihar, said, “I sell water bottles, cigarettes and snacks. I have been running the shop for over 12 years now. Nothing like this has ever happened. I have all documents and receipts. I have three school-going children. When officials leave, I’ll put up the shop again. I don’t care if it gets razed. I have no other means to feed my family. Today, I suffered a loss of more than Rs 50,000. Why are authorities acting like goons? We have been regularly paying all bills.”

While the Delhi Police had earlier said they would not be able to assist the SDMC with the anti-encroachment drive because of insufficient staff, senior police officers on Wednesday sent adequate force to help with the drive. A fruit juice seller, Md Ashraf (20), ran towards his shop when his friends called him and told him about it being razed.

“I didn’t think of anything and ran to save my shop. My mother also came behind us and was crying in front of MCD officials. They didn’t care. I was protesting against the drive earlier because they were razing my friend’s shop. I didn’t know they would destroy my shop as well. My father and I have been running the shop for more than 23 years. I showed them the registration papers. I had fruits, an electric generator, a fan, juicers and mixers. Everything is gone now. Earlier too, MCD would conduct such drives but they would always inform us and we would move the shop. I don’t know what happened this time. There’s nothing left to collect. We don’t know if we will be able to put up the shop again,” said Ashraf, whose family alleged they suffered a loss of Rs 90,000.

Conducting the survey in the area and heading the drive, BJP councillor Rajpal Singh claimed they had informed shopkeepers and police about the drive before.

“These are illegal encroachments and the civic body is only acting against them. We want to clear the streets. It’s a 10-day drive in South and Southeast Delhi. We are not like the Aam Aadmi Party which pushes people to capture spaces illegally and harass others. We have surveyed the area multiple times and are acting as per law,” said Singh.