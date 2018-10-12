Outfits appeal to Gurgaon meat shops to remain shut

On Wednesday, a meat shop owner in Rajiv Colony registered an FIR after some workers allegedly manhandled him. (Representational) On Wednesday, a meat shop owner in Rajiv Colony registered an FIR after some workers allegedly manhandled him. (Representational)

Hindu outfits, under the banner of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, Thursday “appealed” to Gurgaon shopkeepers selling meat to lower their shutters during Navratri. On Wednesday, 10 such teams closed meat shops in areas including Manesar, Basai, Jharsa, Rajiv Colony, and the meat market next to Jama Masjid.

“On Thursday, the same teams went to meat markets and appealed to shop owners to remain closed until Navratri is over,” said Rajeev Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

On Wednesday, a meat shop owner in Rajiv Colony registered an FIR after some workers allegedly manhandled him.

PRO of Gurgaon police Subhash Boken said, “Five people were taken into preventive arrest on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. They were released on bail Thursday evening. No incidents of violence were reported on Thursday.”

Following the arrests, Hindu outfits met the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police on Thursday afternoon. “Security has been tightened and people have been apprehended… We have told people who are trying to get the shops closed that it is illegal, and action will be taken against them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Vinay Pratap Singh.

Mahavir Bhardwaj, convenor of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said, “The deputy commissioner has reassured us that action will be taken against illegal meat shops. So, we have decided to leave this task to the district administration.”

