40-year-woman bitten by pit bull in Outer Delhi, police book dog’s owner for negligence

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly bitten by a pit bull multiple times in front of its owner while she was walking near her home in Outer Delhi’s Guru Nanak Dev Colony. Police said the woman sustained injuries to her waist and legs and they have registered a case against the owner.

The woman, Sangeet Devi, said she runs a shop and lives with her children. She said one of her neighbours has a pit bull which, she alleged, often roams around without a leash in the area and gets “aggressive” at times.

On Sunday, Devi said she left her shop around 12 pm and was on her way home when she saw the owner and the dog. “I have told (the owner) multiple times that he should use a leash or mouth guard for his dog but he never listens. The dog often jumps at people and barks at them. I was walking home and didn’t even look at the dog. It came out of nowhere and attacked me. (He) couldn’t control his pet. I sustained injuries on both my knees, legs and waist. I was bleeding and rushed back home,” alleged Devi.

Police said the woman was shifted to BJRM hospital where her MLC report was made and treatment was done. She is stable now.

“I want strict action against (the owner) for his carelessness and negligence,” said Devi. Her daughter, Tannu Paswan, alleged the owner did not help Devi when the dog attacked. Her mother had to get half a dozen stitches from her waist to her leg and has difficulty walking, she said.

Based on Paswan’s complaint and Devi’s statement, police registered a case against the owner under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct wrt animal) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety).

A senior police officer said, “As per the MLC, a case has been registered. We called animal rescue teams and other NGOs to take care of the dog. The dog is registered and vaccinated but was being kept in a negligent manner. Action will be taken as per the report given by the animal teams. The dog’s owner will be held accused for negligence.”