Re-carpet road in Outer Delhi connecting to Rohtak: PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh directs officials

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Re-carpet Rohtak Road in Outer Delhi, install new lights beneath the Rani Jhansi Flyover, desilt drains in Zakhira– these are among the key directions issued by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday during an inspection.
The directions were issued during a ‘Government on Wheels’ tour, in which officials from six departments, including the PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), travelled together to inspect problem spots.
Rohtak Road, which has deteriorated due to digging by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and BSES for utility work, will be re-carpeted after pending work by the DJB, BSES and DTL is completed, officials said. The minister directed the agencies to coordinate their work to prevent repeated digging.
Further, the PWD has also been asked to repair damaged road patches and broken footpaths along Rani Jhansi Road and Idgah Road within 15 days. Beneath the Rani Jhansi Flyover, the PWD and MCD have been directed to install new lights, conduct a cleanliness drive and remove encroachments within a week.
On New Rohtak Road and in Zakhira, the PWD will desilt drains and clear choked outlets to address waterlogging. At the Karampura Flyover, Patel Road and Shadipur, the PWD and DMRC have been asked to repair potholes, restore road markings and signage, and remove construction debris near metro structures. The MCD has also been directed to clear roadside debris and improve sanitation on Shankar Road.
The inspection began at Panchkuiyan Road and covered Rani Jhansi Road, Idgah Road, Rohtak Road, Zakhira, Karampura Flyover, Patel Road and Shadipur before concluding at Shankar Road. Shopkeepers, commuters and residents raised local issues with the minister during the tour.
Singh said officials would revisit the locations to assess the work completed. A review of Saturday’s directions will be held within a month, an official said.
Launched last year, the ‘Government on Wheels’ initiative brings officials from multiple departments together for joint inspections and on-the-spot decisions. Earlier tours carried out in the city covered East Delhi, Outer and Rural Delhi, and South Delhi.