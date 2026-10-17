Re-carpet road in Outer Delhi connecting to Rohtak: PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh directs officials

Re-carpet Rohtak Road in Outer Delhi, install new lights beneath the Rani Jhansi Flyover, desilt drains in Zakhira– these are among the key directions issued by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday during an inspection.

The directions were issued during a ‘Government on Wheels’ tour, in which officials from six departments, including the PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), travelled together to inspect problem spots.

Rohtak Road, which has deteriorated due to digging by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and BSES for utility work, will be re-carpeted after pending work by the DJB, BSES and DTL is completed, officials said. The minister directed the agencies to coordinate their work to prevent repeated digging.