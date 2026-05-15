Outer Delhi rape: Bus halted near Nangloi police station for 1.5 hrs before woman got off

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The woman who was allegedly raped by two men in a sleeper bus had boarded the vehicle at Saraswati Vihar bus stand in Outer Delhi, police said.
The Saraswati Vihar bus stand is under the sweep of several CCTV cameras. A PCR van was parked nearby at the time the woman boarded the bus around midnight.
There are CCTV cameras all along the 7-km route the bus took before the woman was dropped off near Nangloi railway station.
According to the police, the bus was caught on camera travelling towards Deepali Chowk Metro station from Saraswati Vihar and then taking the Mangolpuri flyover. It then turned right towards Peeragarhi, and passed the Peeragarhi and Udyog Nagar Metro stations, police said.
The bus took about 45 minutes to travel to Nangloi railway road near the Nangloi railway station.
It remained stationary there for more than an hour-and-a-half, according CCTV footage, police said. It was during this time that the woman was allegedly raped.
The Nangloi railway station is located at a distance of around 700 m from Nangloi police station and the office of the DCP (Outer North).
Around 2.30 am, the woman was captured on CCTV cameras getting off the bus.
“The women then called the PCR helpline, and a police team arrived. She was taken to the Nangloi police station, where she filed a complaint,” said a senior officer.
Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned why the police did not disclose the case earlier. “We want to ask the police commissioner how a bus kept moving for hours in a central area like Rani Bagh while a woman was allegedly gangraped and later thrown out,” he told mediapersons.
“We learned nothing from Nirbhaya. This incident is a stain on the entire society,” AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on X.
“Another Nirbhaya incident in Delhi! Gang rape in a moving bus again! All BJP engines in Delhi have come to a standstill. Girls are not safe in schools, not safe in buses!” AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote in a post on X.
The AAP leaders were referring to the 2012 Delhi gangrape incident, when a 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally assaulted by six men inside a moving bus in South Delhi on the night of December 16-17 and then thrown onto the road. She later succumbed to her injuries at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29.
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