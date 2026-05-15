Outer Delhi rape: Bus halted near Nangloi police station for 1.5 hrs before woman got off

The Delhi Police said both accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to pick up passengers at Nangloi when the incident occurred. (AI-enhanced ANI screen grab)

The woman who was allegedly raped by two men in a sleeper bus had boarded the vehicle at Saraswati Vihar bus stand in Outer Delhi, police said.

The Saraswati Vihar bus stand is under the sweep of several CCTV cameras. A PCR van was parked nearby at the time the woman boarded the bus around midnight.

There are CCTV cameras all along the 7-km route the bus took before the woman was dropped off near Nangloi railway station.

According to the police, the bus was caught on camera travelling towards Deepali Chowk Metro station from Saraswati Vihar and then taking the Mangolpuri flyover. It then turned right towards Peeragarhi, and passed the Peeragarhi and Udyog Nagar Metro stations, police said.