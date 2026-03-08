Outer Delhi factory owner, son suffocate to death in well at pickle-making unit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man, along with his son, died as they suffocated after falling into a 10-foot well at a pickle manufacturing factory set up inside a residential building in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Saturday evening.
Police identified the deceased as Anil (60), the owner of the factory, and his son Neeraj (32).
According to the police, they received a PCR call in the evening regarding two or three persons falling into a well at a pickle-manufacturing factory in Rao Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, the officers found that the factory operated from the ground floor of a residential building. Anil stayed on the first floor with his family.
Police said there were four to five wells, each approximately 10-foot deep, in the factory, which were used in the pickle manufacturing process. The four wells were covered with wooden covers, they added.
“Initial reports indicate that a labourer went into one of the wells and lost consciousness, as he suffocated. In an attempt to rescue him, Anil and his two sons, Neeraj and 28-year-old Sandeep, also descended into the well. They also fell unconscious due to the lack of oxygen,” said an officer.
All four men were eventually pulled out of the well by Anil’s brother, Subhash, with the help of local residents. “While the labourer and Sandeep regained consciousness, Anil and his Neeraj did not. They were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The labourer and Sandeep are under treatment,” the officer said.
Police said they have registered a case. “Prima facie, it is suspected that they had inhaled some gas inside the well. However, the postmortem examination reports will ascertain the exact cause of the deaths,” the officer added.
The officer said they are trying to ascertain if the owner had the required permission to run such a unit in the locality. “We are also checking if proper safety protocols were followed at the factory,” the officer added.
According to an officer from the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the incident was received at 7.22 pm, after which two fire tenders were dispatched. The rescue operation continued for two hours.
A video of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media, in which several people can be seen standing outside the well while a person comes out with the help of tension stairs.
