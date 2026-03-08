Outer Delhi factory owner, son suffocate to death in well at pickle-making unit

“Initial reports indicate that a labourer went into one of the wells and lost consciousness, as he suffocated. In an attempt to rescue him, Anil and his two sons, Neeraj and 28-year-old Sandeep, also descended into the well. They also fell unconscious due to the lack of oxygen,” said an officer.

A man, along with his son, died as they suffocated after falling into a 10-foot well at a pickle manufacturing factory set up inside a residential building in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Saturday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Anil (60), the owner of the factory, and his son Neeraj (32).

According to the police, they received a PCR call in the evening regarding two or three persons falling into a well at a pickle-manufacturing factory in Rao Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, the officers found that the factory operated from the ground floor of a residential building. Anil stayed on the first floor with his family.