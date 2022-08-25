Out to take revenge for brother’s assault, man lynched on the street in Delhi

Four men were arrested within hours of allegedly beating to death a man who came to quarrel with them on August 13 in Delhi’s North District, the Delhi police said as a video of the incident was posted online, adding that all the accused had previous criminal records, including snatching, theft and gambling.

The police identified the victim as Sunil (31), a resident of Sanjay Basti in Timarpur, and said that he had once been convicted of murder. The video purportedly shows a man being held down on the ground while two others beat him with heavy sticks.

According to the police, on August 13, Timarpur police station received a call about two people standing with a knife in front of the caller’s house in Sanjay Basti. When police reached the spot, they did not find anyone there. They later received information that an altercation had occurred between Sunil and several others, after which Sunil was beaten, and later admitted to AAA Hospital, where he died during treatment. At the hospital, Sunil said that he had gone to the spot to take revenge as the same people had beaten up his brother a day before, police said.

“The deceased had come to the spot in the evening with a sickle to pick a quarrel with several men named Rahul Paniwala, Ajay, Mukesh and others. However, the sickle was snatched from him and he was beaten up by them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to the police, the Timarpur police station had declared Sunil as a ‘bad character’ and he had earlier been convicted of murder.

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The four accused were arrested on August 13 and produced in court a day later, police said.