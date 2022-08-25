scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Out to take revenge for brother’s assault, man lynched on the street in Delhi

A video of the assault posted online shows a man being held down on the ground while two others beat him with heavy sticks.

Four men were arrested within hours of allegedly beating to death a man who came to quarrel with them on August 13 in Delhi’s North District, the Delhi police said as a video of the incident was posted online, adding that all the accused had previous criminal records, including snatching, theft and gambling.

The police identified the victim as Sunil (31), a resident of Sanjay Basti in Timarpur, and said that he had once been convicted of murder. The video purportedly shows a man being held down on the ground while two others beat him with heavy sticks.

Also Read |US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

According to the police, on August 13, Timarpur police station received a call about two people standing with a knife in front of the caller’s house in Sanjay Basti. When police reached the spot, they did not find anyone there. They later received information that an altercation had occurred between Sunil and several others, after which Sunil was beaten, and later admitted to AAA Hospital, where he died during treatment. At the hospital, Sunil said that he had gone to the spot to take revenge as the same people had beaten up his brother a day before, police said.

“The deceased had come to the spot in the evening with a sickle to pick a quarrel with several men named Rahul Paniwala, Ajay, Mukesh and others. However, the sickle was snatched from him and he was beaten up by them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

According to the police, the Timarpur police station had declared Sunil as a ‘bad character’ and he had earlier been convicted of murder.

More from Delhi

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The four accused were arrested on August 13 and produced in court a day later, police said.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:23:36 am
Next Story

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib returns to court for 1MDB trial

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement