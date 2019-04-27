Out to play, minor girl raped inside East Delhi park, accused yet to be arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a park in East Delhi Thursday. Police said the girl is traumatised and is unable to recollect details of the incident, including the identity of the accused or the location of the incident.

Advertising

“The victim is currently being counselled. We have registered a case of rape and under appropriate sections of the POCSO Act. Our teams are looking for the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Police received a PCR call from the girl’s landlord at 12 pm. The complaint was registered by the girl’s mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped inside a park by an unidentified man who lured her while she was playing.

“The girl’s parents were working at the time of the incident. The girl had left her house to play. Later, when her mother went to look for her, she found her crying on the street. Noticing bloodstains on her daughter’s clothes, she approached her landlord, who called the police,” a police officer said. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where a medical examination confirmed rape. She has been discharged from the hospital and is currently with her family.

Advertising

“The girl could not recount anything. She was deeply disturbed. Her mother alleged she may have been lured to a local park,” the officer said. Police visited a local park but did not find eyewitnesses. Additional teams were deputed to look for the crime scene. “Footage from local CCTV cameras will also be checked to trace the accused,” police said.

Police have now formed two teams who are making a list of all the parks in the locality. They are also questioning people known to the victim, street vendors and people frequenting the parks to identify the accused.

In the meantime, a second team is questioning vagabonds and drug addicts in the locality, as their investigation also points to the accused belonging to one of the two groups.