Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Out to find love, Delhi man loses phone, cash and 2-wheeler

Police said they are looking for the woman, and analysing call records to ascertain her identity. “The incident took place in a park. We are analysing CCTV footage from the mall,” said an officer.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2019 10:31:23 am
delhi city news, delhi matrimonial ads, matrimonial ad fraud, delhi police Police said the man, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was looted by the woman after she allegedly spiked his cold drink. (Representational Image)

On seeing the matrimonial ad of a 38-year-old divorced man looking for a bride in a newspaper, a woman approached him, and the two decided to meet at an East Delhi mall. A day later, the man woke up in a park — with his phone, Rs 1,000 and his two-wheeler missing.

Police said the man, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was looted by the woman after she allegedly spiked his cold drink. “The incident took place three weeks ago but the man was in shock, so he didn’t file a complaint. On Thursday, we filed an FIR under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 379 (theft),” said a police officer.

Police said they are looking for the woman, and analysing call records to ascertain her identity. “The incident took place in a park. We are analysing CCTV footage from the mall,” said an officer.

 

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement