Out to deliver food, man electrocuted after losing control of motorcycle

As Delhi recorded its most rainy day yet on Friday, three persons, including a minor boy, were electrocuted in separate incidents across the city. An 18-year-old working with Swiggy, an online food delivery company, was electrocuted after he lost control of his motorbike in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Friday evening. Police said mud and debris due to the rain caused the bike to lose traction on the road, which then slammed into an electric pole.

DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said the dead, Rahul Kumar Thakkar, worked for Swiggy. “An FIR has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station and further investigation is on,” said the DCP.

“He hailed from Bihar’s Chhapra and lived with his family in Mayur Vihar. The incident took place when he went to deliver food and lost control of his bike,” said a senior police officer.

A protest was later held by several employees of Swiggy, in Noida Sector 10 on Saturday. “They haven’t told us who he is or how he died. Today it’s someone else, tomorrow it could be me. We work on the streets and anything can happen,” said a delivery agent. He added that all others protesting on Saturday shut down the app on their phones so they wouldn’t be made to work.

A spokesperson for Swiggy said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our delivery partner due to this unfortunate incident. In addition to the life insurance Swiggy provides to every partner, we have also extended financial support to the family of the deceased.”

In another incident, Mohammed Meharban (20) was electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line. “He was walking on the road on Saturday and came in contact with an electric pole,” said an officer. In the third incident, a 10-year-old boy died after he came in contact with a naked wire while charging an e-rickshaw in southeast Delhi’s Batla House.

