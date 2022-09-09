Out to check illegal mining in Nuh, police team attacked

A police constable was injured after a team of police and mining staff that had gone to check illegal mining was allegedly attacked by a mining mafia at Nuh’s Punhana, said police.

The incident comes more than a month after a Haryana police DSP was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining at Pachgaon in the district, after which police carried out a districtwide crackdown on illegal mining. Last month, the Haryana government notified a commission of inquiry to probe the DSP’s death. Despite the Supreme Court ban on mining activities, illegal quarrying of stones from Aravallis continues in several areas of Nuh, officials said.

According to police, the recent incident took place on Wednesday when at least 14 officials of a joint task force went for a raid to check illegal mining on a hillock in Bader village near the Haryana-Rajasthan border. Police said that at the spot, three poclain excavators were found carrying out mining.

“On spotting the police, two workers abandoned the earthmovers and fled towards the Rajasthan border. When the third operator was asked to stop, he turned the machine towards the police staff and allegedly tried to run them over, but the policemen managed to get out of the way. One police constable suffered an injury on his left arm,” said the police complaint.

The complainant added that 40-50 men arrived and surrounded police and started pelting stones. “To disperse the crowd and to avoid being attacked by the accused, a policeman fired four rounds in the air after which the crowd scattered. The poclain excavators were seized and a probe has been initiated,” read the FIR.

A police officer said, “Six accused including the owner of the poclain excavators and agents have been named in the FIR and 40-50 unidentified persons have also been booked. A juvenile was apprehended. A preliminary probe has found that the machines were carrying stones to stone crushers nearby. Three police barricades have been put up to check illegal mining in the area. We have collected samples to examine if explosives were being used for blasting.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 379 (theft), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Punhana police station.