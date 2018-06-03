Out on bail, man ‘barges into woman’s house, ties her up and rapes her’

Police said Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman last year, and released on bail in March. Police said Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman last year, and released on bail in March.

Months after a 38-year-old taekwondo teacher was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of two women, he was arrested again on Friday — this time for allegedly barging into a woman’s house in southwest Delhi, raping her and trying to kill her. Police said around 25 cases of molestation, stalking, snatching and robbery are registered against Sandeep Chauhan, who was let out on bail days ago.

Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 328 (poisoning), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (threatening) has been registered against Chauhan based on the woman’s complaint. Police said the incident took place on May 29, when the 27-year-old woman, who stays alone on rent, returned home from office around 9.30 pm. As she entered her house, the accused approached her from behind and forced his way inside.

“He allegedly locked the door from inside, assaulted her and tried to strangle her. He then tied her hands and legs, before consuming liquor and forcing her to drink as well. He allegedly raped her before leaving at 4 am with her phone,” said a senior officer.

The woman told police she went to her office the next day, and narrated her ordeal to a colleague, who accompanied her to Vasant Kunj (north) police station. “Police asked for her help in describing the accused. As she listed the details, police, at one point, showed her a photo of Chauhan, and she confirmed that he was the accused. Police arrested him using technical surveillance,” an officer said.

Police said the woman has recorded her statement before a magistrate, describing the sequence of events. Police said Chauhan, who is married and has two children, used to teach taekwondo at schools before he was first arrested. He told police he had taken martial arts training from a leading college.

Police said Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman last year, and released on bail in March. He was again arrested on April 15 for allegedly masturbating in front of two women.

“He got out of jail a few days ago. Around 25 cases are registered against him. During questioning on April 15, Chauhan had told police that he masturbated in front of the women after getting drunk,” an officer said.

Police said he was produced in court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. “We are preparing an externment order proposal. Once he gets out of jail, we will initiate legal proceedings against him for the same,” said a senior police officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App