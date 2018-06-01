Out on bail in rape case, man kills victim’s uncle

Police recovered the murdered man’s body from Aligarh and his burnt car from Palwal. (Representational Image) Police recovered the murdered man’s body from Aligarh and his burnt car from Palwal. (Representational Image)

To teach a lesson to the girl he had allegedly raped last year, a 23-year-old man and his two associates kidnapped her uncle and shot him dead, police said. The accused, including a minor, were arrested on Wednesday from southeast Delhi’s Badarpur.

Police recovered the murdered man’s body from Aligarh and his burnt car from Palwal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that on May 29, the accused — Parvinder alias Parveen, (23), Vikas alias Vicky (20) and a 17-year-old — abducted the 34-year-old man from Jaitpur while he was heading home from work.

His brother informed police about the abduction.

Police scanned CCTV footage of the area and found that Parvinder might have been behind the abduction. They also found that he had been arrested for allegedly raping the man’s niece in Badarpur.

A team raided his house and took him to the police station. “During questioning, he confessed to the crime. He said he and his associates had dumped the body near Aligarh,” said Biswal.

Police then arrested Vicky and the minor. “The man’s car was found on the banks of a river near Rasulpur village in Palwal. A country-made pistol used in the crime was recovered from the Agra Canal near Kithwari village in the district,” added the officer.

According to police, the girl was allegedly raped in January 2017 while she was on her way to school. “Parvinder took her to an isolated place and forced himself on her. She told her parents, following which Parvinder was arrested. He was recently released on bail and had reportedly been putting pressure on the girl and her family to withdraw the case,” said a police officer. “However, the family never reported this to police,” claimed the officer.

Police said Parvinder had been pressing the girl’s uncle to withdraw the case but he refused. “So, he hatched a plan to kill him and teach the girl a lesson,” said the DCP.

On the day of incident, police said the trio waited near Tajpur Pahari in a van. They spotted the man driving down the road, intercepted his car and pulled him out. “While one of them drove his car, the other two threatened him and asked him to withdraw the case. When he refused, they shot him dead. They then drove to Palwal where they burnt his car. The accused drove towards Aligarh and dumped the body along the way,” said Biswal.

