Out on bail, cop loots Rs 50 lakh from Delhi businessman, arrested with 7 others

Constable Samay Singh, posted with the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP), was released last May on bail following the arrest in a robbery case. A city court had noted that no evidence was found against him and he should be reinstated while the probe continues. Department inquiries were also ongoing against him in two other cases of kidnapping and dacoity at the time, according to a police officer. But after his release, he allegedly plotted another robbery. Along with seven others, he targeted a Chandni Chowk-based businessman and looted Rs 50 lakh in March. As police cracked the case, Singh was arrested on Thursday after seven others were arrested earlier, said officers.

The incident was reported on March 31 when businessman Rana Mahepalsinh, the complainant, told police that he and his colleague, Mohan Lal, were travelling towards Chandni Chowk in an auto after with Rs 50.37 lakh in cash from Kirti Nagar in West Delhi. Near the Azad Market Chowk railway underpass, they were allegedly intercepted by some men. “Two others came on a motorcycle and joined the other robbers. After that, one of the men slapped the complainant and his colleague, overpowered them and looted their bags, containing the cash,” DCP(North) Raja Banthia said.

According to officers, Singh had allegedly contacted one of the accused arrested in the case, Farman, to recruit more men and execute the robbery. Singh was aware of the routine of the businessman. Others who have been arrested have been identified as Sahil, Javed, Rohit, Nikhil, Salman, and Sarfaraz Hussain.

After a robbery case was registered at Bara Hindu Rao police station, multiple teams were formed under senior officers of North District. Investigators analysed CCTV footage from several locations and tracked the movement of vehicles used in the crime. Police said a crucial breakthrough came after identifying the Hero Splendor motorcycle used in the offence. The vehicle was traced to Sarfaraz Hussain, who revealed that it was being used by Salman. After he was apprehended, Salman, during questioning, disclosed the involvement of his associates— Sahil, Javed, Rohit, and Nikhil. Eventually, all six, along with Farman and Singh, were arrested. Police said they have recovered most of the proceeds of the crime.

The arrest of Sahil and Javed led to the recovery of Rs 12 lakh and multiple iPhones purchased from the looted money. Nikhil Meena was apprehended using facial recognition technology, and Rs 2.5 lakh was recovered from him. Later, Rohit alias Himanshu was arrested with Rs 6 lakh. “Sahil said that on March 31, Farman called him and asked him to reach the Kirti Nagar Metro station. Along-with Javed, Salman and Rohit, Sahil reached the Metro station where co-accused Nikhil met him. He and Javed left on a scooter with Nikhil and Salman and Rohit followed them. Nikhil pointed towards the auto, and told him that Rana was carrying cash. He further disclosed that he, Javed, Salman and Rohit started chasing the complainant and robbed him,” DCP Banthia said.

Police said Farman then allegedly met Singh and Nikhil near Lotus Temple, and handed over around Rs 10 lakh to him. Samay then distributed it among three co-accused, giving Rs 5 lakh to Nikhil, Rs. 2.37 lakh to Farman and keeping Rs. 3 lakh for himself, officers said. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete conspiracy and financial trail, officers said.