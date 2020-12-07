Out on bail, 25-yr-old realtor shot dead near shop in Rohini

CCTV footage shows Bharat Solanki (left) talking to a friend who is sitting inside a car when the assailants shoot him from behind

A 25-year-old real estate businessman was shot dead allegedly by a group of unknown armed assailants in Rohini’s Sector 24. The incident took place on Friday and no arrest has been made yet.

Police have found CCTV footage of the incident, and initial investigation revealed that the victim, Bharat Solanki alias Youvin, was allegedly associated with gangster Jitender Gogi. Police suspect he was attacked by gang members of Gogi’s rival Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu.

DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said the victim worked with his father, who owns several properties in Outer Delhi. They also run a transport business.

According to DCP Mishra, the incident took place around 7 pm when the victim was in Rohini’s Sector 24 with his friends: “They had just left a grocery store and were heading towards their car. Investigation showed that some people got in a heated argument near the store and Solanki intervened to help them out.”

“As per their plan, the assailants posed as passersby watching the argument,” police sources said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Solanki talking to one of his friends, who is sitting inside the car. The assailants can be seen standing behind him. One of the accused then walks up to Solanki and fires at him, the other two accused also fire three-four bullets at him. Solanki’s female friend was inside the shop when the accused started firing. Footage shows her running towards the assailants; they fire at her but she escapes unhurt. The men then cross the road and flee on their bikes. The woman is seen going back to Solanki while the other friend speeds away in the car.

DCP Mishra said the woman took Solanki to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by doctors: “The accused fired at least seven bullets and he received three bullet injuries.”

He further said: “Solanki was involved in four cases of extortion and robbery. He was arrested three months ago by one of our teams on charges of extortion. Initial investigation revealed that Solanki was associated with Gogi’s associate Kapil alias Kallu, who had allegedly killed the uncle of Pravesh Mann — a close associate of Tillu. There is a possibility that they killed Solanki to seek revenge for his uncle’s murder. We are probing all possible angles, including gang rivalry.”

Police sources said the assailants were trying to eliminate Solanki after he got out on bail in the extortion case a few months ago, but he managed to escape each time.

Gogi and his rival Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years, and the constant strife between the two gangs has often ended in bloodshed. In the last six years, over 10 members of the two gangs have been killed, while many others have barely survived attempts on their lives.

