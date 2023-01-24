Out of hospital, Sweety hopes to take exams, look for a job

“I will take exams after I recover and will also sit for placements in college as I need a job,” said 20-year-old Sweety Kumari, a day after she was discharged from a Noida hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for the past 22 days following a hit and run that, for a while, left her in a coma.

On New Year’s Eve, Sweety and two of her friends were hit by a car while returning to her place. She sustained a head injury that resulted in a clot and bleeding from the ears, after which doctors at Kailash Hospital performed a surgery. She also sustained multiple fractures on both legs.

Sitting next to Sweety at her rented flat in Greater Noida, her father Shiv Nandan Pal (54), a farmer from Bihar, said he is grateful to her friends for crowdfunding money, post which her treatment, which cost around Rs 11 lakh, was conducted. “This is the first time I have to come to Noida after Sweety secured admission to an engineering college… I have hardly visited other districts in Bihar, let alone Delhi-NCR. When this incident happened, I did not know what to do. But her college friends were by her side and they crowdfunded the money for her treatment,” he said.

Her friend and fellow student Karan Pandey said they started crowdfunding right after Sweety was hospitalised. “We went to several colleges and IT companies and narrated Sweety’s condition. We also ran social media campaigns; we have so far been able to gather around Rs 20 lakh, out of which around Rs 11 lakh was the treatment cost. The rest of the money has been given to her. The Gautam Budh Nagar Police also contributed a day of their salary,” said Pandey.

Back in Bihar’s Sarthua village, Pal is a landless farmer and does farming on rented land. More importantly, he is a proud father to his daughter who has managed everything on her own in Noida, he said. “I would have never been able to do what her friends did. She has also been very independent since her school days in Patna. When she came to Noida, she also handled all formalities and got the loan by herself,” said Pal.

Her family hopes her recovery is swift. Sweety said she keeps feeling thirsty post the incident and her head and leg ache often. “She often forgets minute details and names of people, but that is the effect of the surgery and we are hoping it will be fine in some time,” said her father.