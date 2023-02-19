Out of hospital, domestic help rescued from employers heads home to Jharkhand

After enduring five months of torture at the hands of her employers before she was rescued last week, and several days spent in a Gurgaon hospital to recuperate from multiple injuries, the 17-year-old domestic help is finally on her way home.

On Saturday, a team of Jharkhand police’s anti-human trafficking unit took the teenager to her native home in Jharkhand. A police officer of Jharkhand police’s anti-human trafficking unit said, “The minor was discharged from the hospital and her statement was recorded before a magistrate. We are now taking her to her home in Jharkhand via train.”

The minor was discharged from the hospital Thursday, said a doctor.

On February 7, the girl was rescued by the Gurgaon Police after the in-charge of a one-stop centre under the women and child development department was tipped off that she was being mistreated by her employers.

Police had registered an FIR and arrested the accused couple, Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet, in the case.

The minor had told officials that she was beaten with rope, sticks and the accused used blades which led to cuts on her arms and lips. “They hit me with hot iron tongs and used lit matchsticks. While washing clothes and doing chores, they made me take off my clothes. Often, I slept on the floor… without clothes. She tore the clothes that I had brought. He disrobed me and beat me with a stick. On one occasion, they tried to strangle me and threatened to kill me. I was given only one meal to eat at night — a small bowl of rice. I ate leftover food from the dustbin sometimes. I felt helpless and was scared to tell anyone… They said I didn’t do work on time, which is why they were beating me,” the girl had told officials.

After the incident was reported, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had sought strict action in the matter and directed the state police to facilitate the minor’s return to her native state.

During the probe, Gurgaon Police had arrested the placement agency owner, from whose agency the minor had been hired, and his associate. Probe had found that the agency owner had two FIRs of human trafficking registered against him in Jharkhand and he had taken Rs 30,000 from the accused couple in Gurgaon for placing the minor as a domestic help.