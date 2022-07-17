Out of cash, American woman in Delhi ‘stages abduction’ to get money from parents

A 27-year-old American woman allegedly staged her own abduction with help from a Nigerian national to get money from her parents, having spent all of it after reaching India, police sources said.

Police said the woman is from Washington DC and is the daughter of an ex-US Army officer. The US Embassy reached out to the Delhi Police regarding her “abduction” after her mother had contacted them.

Police said the US Embassy had informed them that the woman arrived in Delhi on May 3 and was subsequently beaten up and assaulted by an individual known to her and had gone missing after reporting the incident. She had also mentioned in an e-mail that she was in an unsafe environment, facing physical and mental abuse.

Police said she managed to speak to her mother on a video call on 10 July, but did not disclose much information as an unknown person had entered the room. As the Embassy was concerned that she was incapacitated and unable to contact her family or them, the Chanakyapuri police registered a case under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping to confine) and 364 (kidnapping in order to murder).

Police said that assistance in obtaining the IP address used in sending the e-mail on July 9 to the American Citizen Services was sought from the e-mail provider, along with immigration form details. When they reached the address provided – Radisson Blu Hotel – police said it was found that no such person had checked in. With help from New Delhi District Cyber Unit, the IP address of the WiFi used by the woman when she made the video call was obtained along with the associated mobile numbers. The number was subsequently put under surveillance.

Based on this, police said a 31-year-old Nigerian national was arrested from Gurgaon as his mobile IP address matched that of the video call. On questioning, he revealed the location of the woman in Greater Noida.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said: “After her rescue, it was revealed that she had staged the incident to blackmail her parents. She had befriended the Nigerian man via social media and stayed with him after reaching India. They have a passion for singing, and he was a stage performer. This might be the reason for their friendship.”

The DCP said the woman’s visa had expired on June 6, while the man’s passport had also expired. Police said legal action would be taken against both of them for staying in India without a valid visa and passport respectively. Police said the Nigerian national had come to India in 2017 and had become a stage performer after finishing a Network Administrator course.