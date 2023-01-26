Out in farm, minor girl raped and filmed in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested

The Ghaziabad police arrested three people Wednesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and making a video of the incident. The police said that person is still absconding in the case.

“A total of three accused — the one accused of raping the minor and the other two accused of making the video — were arrested by the police within 24 hours. We formed six teams to investigate this case. One team was on surveillance, the others were trying to nab the accused. The fourth person will also be arrested soon,” said a police officer.

On Tuesday, a man filed a complaint that his minor daughter was raped when she was out in the field.

“My 17-year-old daughter went to the field to get fodder/grass for our goats. At that time a person took my daughter to the farm by allurement and raped her. Three other accomplices of the man made a video of the whole incident,” reads the complaint.

The victim’s father also alleged that after making the video, the accused tried to blackmail her. “They said if she was not giving them money, they would make the video of the incident viral,” he said.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.