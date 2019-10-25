Out for poll duty, several Delhi govt school teachers miss class for nearly a month

Even as Delhi government schools are under pressure to improve board exam results, some schools have been missing a sizeable portion of their teaching staff for close to a month as they have been deputed for electoral roll revision duty for the upcoming Assembly polls.

As per the original order issued by the SDM’s (Election) office, poll work was supposed to have concluded on September 30. However, the date for teachers to re-join schools has been extended twice — first to October 15 and then to October 25. These duties are delegated to teachers at the level of Assembly constituencies, and the duration of deputation might differ from one constituency to another.

A school in Trilokpuri has had 12 regular teachers deputed since September 23. Another has had 11 permanent and one guest teacher missing in action for the same duration. With Trilokpuri being a densely populated area, the period has been extended multiple times to complete work. In Gandhi Nagar constituency, it has been extended till October 31.

“The 12 teachers comprise a significant part of the teaching staff of 29 regular and 15 guest teachers; they include those who teach maths, science to classes X and XII students. Starting October, we began urging teachers to produce 100% class X and XII results but we are left without means,” said the head of the school.

In 2007, the practice of deploying government school teachers for non-educational purposes, such as poll duty, during school hours was challenged in the Supreme Court. The court had directed that “all teaching staff shall be put on duties of roll revisions and election work on holidays and non-teaching days…” However, officials said shortage of poll staff meant the order has not been put into practice.

At the Trilokpuri school, teachers who have a free period have been asked to look after classes. “Teachers are deputed every time polls come around. This needs to be revised; schools and their teaching requirements cannot be accorded such little priority,” said the head of another school.

Meanwhile, some schools in North West Delhi said teachers rejoined on October 1.